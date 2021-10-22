Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,645,471 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 220,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $119,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.25.

NYSE:BHP opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

