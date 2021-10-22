Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Under Armour by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 330,279 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,187,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

