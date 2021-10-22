Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $468,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQH stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

