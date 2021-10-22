Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Upgraded to Buy at Cheuvreux

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

OTCMKTS NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

