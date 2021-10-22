Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,729,000 after acquiring an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,368,000 after acquiring an additional 346,942 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after buying an additional 240,750 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after buying an additional 160,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,040. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

