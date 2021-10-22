Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.40. 131,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

