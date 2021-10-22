Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533,771 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,381 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,483,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.0% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 16.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $643.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.19. The company has a market capitalization of $306.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,736 shares of company stock worth $27,772,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.