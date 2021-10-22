Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,598,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Broadcom worth $1,715,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 184.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $514.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $491.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.37. The firm has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $514.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.