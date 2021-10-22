NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $10.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.93. 1,738,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,516. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $228.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

