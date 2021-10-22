Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $277.46 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $277.46 million and $47.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.