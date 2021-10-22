Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $6.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn $6.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.79.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $110.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

