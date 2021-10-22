OAX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.61 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $25.40 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

