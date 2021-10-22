Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.60 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110.20 ($1.44). Approximately 609,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 606,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.75. The company has a market capitalization of £545.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

In related news, insider James Cameron bought 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £5,519.80 ($7,211.65).

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT)

