Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.13). Okta posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.38. The company had a trading volume of 738,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,839. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.37 and a 200-day moving average of $244.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

