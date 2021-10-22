OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $16,878,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $14,790,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,556,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,902,000.

Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

