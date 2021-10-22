OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,002 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,312,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,187,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 486,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after buying an additional 347,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.14 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

