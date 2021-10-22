OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GAL opened at $46.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

