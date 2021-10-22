Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $3.96 on Friday, reaching $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,233. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Olin alerts:

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.