Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $3,490,346. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after buying an additional 240,093 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

