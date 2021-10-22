Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.74. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 88,400 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

