OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OneMain to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

OneMain stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. OneMain has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

