Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 42,304 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,304 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,478,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,519 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,966,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

SIRI stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

