Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Lane in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

HLNE opened at $97.51 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

