Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 323,725 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $5,781,728.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,401. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

