Owens Corning to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2023 earnings at $11.49 EPS.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

OC opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $96.36. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

