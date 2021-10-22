Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

