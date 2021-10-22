PacWest Bancorp to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

PACW stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 507,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 323,287 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.