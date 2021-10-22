Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $126,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,158 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $24,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

