PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.7% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.84% of PayPal worth $13,168,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.91. 729,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.