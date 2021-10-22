PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 3.6%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $260.39 and last traded at $261.83. 460,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,314,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $285.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

