Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

BTU stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 37,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,090 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 275,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

