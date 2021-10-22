PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 11,362 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

