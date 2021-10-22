PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NBR opened at $122.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

