Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

PEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE PEB traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 736,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,146. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

