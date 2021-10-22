Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:SOLG opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £619.33 million and a P/E ratio of -33.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.56. SolGold has a 52-week low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 15.22.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

