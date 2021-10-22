Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

LON SUPR opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Wednesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £965.11 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

