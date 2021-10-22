Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $7,355,200.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hisao Kushi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $94.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -135.47 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 52.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

