Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $110.30 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $110.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

