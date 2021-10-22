Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 486.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $198,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $278.50 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.98 and a 200-day moving average of $269.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.67, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.