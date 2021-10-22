Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.52

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and traded as high as $46.52. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 4,759 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $158,562. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 353,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

