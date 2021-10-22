People’s United Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

People’s United Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. People’s United Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect People’s United Financial to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in People’s United Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 430,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of People’s United Financial worth $57,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.