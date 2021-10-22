Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Raised to $155.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $122.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02. Perficient has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

