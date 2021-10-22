Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $125.60 and last traded at $126.19. 10,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 341,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.96.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.
Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
