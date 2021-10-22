Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $125.60 and last traded at $126.19. 10,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 341,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.96.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

