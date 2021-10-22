Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTPAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,072,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,015,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,611,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,412,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,010,000.

Gores Technology Partners stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

