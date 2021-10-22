Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $965,000 in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.86% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSAC. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $416,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSAC stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

