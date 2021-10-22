Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 156,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of SportsTek Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SPTK opened at $9.73 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.