Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €183.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €229.00 ($269.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €206.50 ($242.94).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA RI opened at €197.80 ($232.71) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €187.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €181.06.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.