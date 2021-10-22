Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €229.00 ($269.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €205.67 ($241.96).

EPA RI opened at €197.80 ($232.71) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €187.34 and a 200 day moving average of €181.06. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

