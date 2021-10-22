Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €233.00 by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €233.00 ($274.12) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €206.83 ($243.33).

Pernod Ricard stock traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €197.80 ($232.71). 322,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €187.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €181.06. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

