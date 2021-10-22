Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 4% Higher

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.43 and last traded at $101.42. 131,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,704,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.77.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

